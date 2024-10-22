Reolink updates
Hello,I apologize if this question was asked before. I have searched this forum and the internet, and I couldn't get a straight answer on why you can or cannot use an outdoor lighting transformer to convert the 120V from the wall into 12V power output for the wifi cameras. The outdoor lighting transformer provides the DC 12V output at the required 1-2A. Am I missing something about this setup? I am new to these security cameras and want to set one up. Thanks in advance.
@stimpy Transformers work on AC (Alternating Current - like mains) and can either step up or step down the alternating voltage. So in your case the transformer step down the Voltage from 110V to 12V AC. However, the input to the camera is DC (Direct Current - as the output of battery) and subsequently you need a rectifier bridge to transform the 12V AC to 12V DC.
@joseph_1979 Thank you so much for your reply.The transformer that I was looking at is this one that I found on Amazon:https://www.amazon.ca/DEWENWILS-Transformer-Photocell-Weatherproof-Spotlights/dp/B0C7TCXPGQ/ref=sr_1_8?crid=38E453E903LYO&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.a-YxdKeZamkAlXlg6gMx-G-YfNJkhzaQtHOcBcYHOMcdJ5proBRKA3i6vwnIwNCA9VyZyIvbIJ49xxWDhdEiukonzWzsT7gmhECAUqWlsSvgBDHYqtaViTWM-4rxPC-ksqitRYeCzCJbD-leTrDwG_hiD1NeyM15wHXtHrF7Bzin2TfpNehh77iWu2TiwnHc9e25qye8UrZXs4xMnmaEhu2urjXKhB6OP8OEKvSi6kVAWgyxkhZinc5AytB_GBxpk0Idl09WJ_Rw3kBcd4zL2bXJbAdRhisy-MT5vxb37fE.vvX6X3sN4vgz09Uhq5XiaMQ3TXjYEEDpwS_E1_FVvAk&dib_tag=se&keywords=outdoor+lighting+transformer+DC&qid=1729699472&sprefix=outdoor+lighting+transformer+dc%2Caps%2C105&sr=8-8It is a 120W transformer that converts 120V AC to 12V DC. Everything checks out in terms of the amount of power needed to power up the Wi-Fi cameras, but I don't find any information about people powering the cameras in this way, so I was hesitant to try and thought about checking with users on this forum if I was missing something.
