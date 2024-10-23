Reolink updates
My E1 Pro cams are on a property near an intersection. All night long cars drive past and their lights trigger the motion sensor. Is there a way to only trigger sensors if the cams identify a person/s?This is a simple function that many other brands have. It's very annoying to get 300 recording per night...all just car headlights.
The Windows Client shows the E1 Outdoor camera having separate notifications for Vehicle, Person, and Animal. Surely the E1 Pro has similar settings?
@crimp-on_62210811129 I can't see any setting like that on my windows client.
@wellington_701696338968769 I assume you mean E1 Outdoor Pro. The E1 Pro is only an indoor cam. It doesn't have vehicle detection. Person, vehicle, pet detection is in each cam's alarm settings of the client and phone apps. Click the cam gear icon, click alarm, see sensitivity and smart detection. Lower the vehicle detection. In the notification schedule you could turn off "vehicle" and also turn off "any motion" to reduce false alerts. At night car lights can make it more difficult to dial in the settings. You can also try making a non detection zone, try object size and alarm delay to help. If your cams do not have vehicle, person, pet detection then they could be several years old before Reolink added those features. You could check their download site, compare your hardware number to any firmware update that might be available. I have a Duo 2 facing the street to record. I want to record just in case something happens like last year some kids tried to break into my neighbors car. But I have notifications turned off. There's no need to be notified every time cars drive by. I have other cams pointing at my driveway, sidewalk, front door for notifications.
