Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
First of all, I apologize for my terrible English. I'm from Brazil and I'm using Google Translate.Well, the thing is that on my smartphone (Android), the notification screen that someone is ringing the doorbell only appears if I have the app open at the time the doorbell is ringing. If the app is closed, I only receive a push notification. I need the notification screen to appear in any situation, as if I were receiving a phone call. If I'm out of the house, with my smartphone in my pocket, it's impossible to know that someone is ringing the bell, because a simple push notification is imperceptible.I've already activated all the notifications available on my smartphone, but it didn't help.Does anyone have any idea how to solve this?
@lekkoferreira_866142292218072 This is the way it has been implemented. This is not a calling feature but rather a push message notification. I have been telling them to implement it using VOIP (like what competitors have done) or XMPP. But so far no feedback.
@joseph_1979 That's not quite it... The call I'm referring to appears if someone rings the doorbell at the same time the App is open. This same screen should appear when someone rings the doorbell even when the App is closed, but instead, just a push notification appears.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!