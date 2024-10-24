Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I am coming from a Reolink Duo WiFi cam and have installed an Argus 4 Pro today. Some might ask if that change makes sense. The main reason for me was the IR-less colored nightvision of the Argus 4 Pro, which is really great.I was very surprised to learn that unlike on the Duo (and probably most other Reolink cams), the spotlight on the Argus 4 Pro has no setting that would enable it upon motion detection. You can only choose between off and an automode that enables it depending on the environmental light. IMHO this is somewhat pointless. The Argus 4 Pro has quite a good nightvision thanks to the ColorX stuff that creates a fairly good and colored video stream at night without the spotlight. However, it would be beneficial if the spotlight would turn on upon detecting movement and recording a video of it, because despite the ColorX stuff, the video gets brighter and has better visibility with the spotlight turned on.Of course I could choose to leave the spotlight on the whole night, but as said this renders the product somewhat pointless for me because then I could as well keep the Duo where I also have a colored nightvision with the spotlight turned on.Am I missing something here?
@bigblue007_631330884632579 It is as what you said. The spotlight lights up if the ambient light is lower than a threshold value. Indeed I would have added that option too and it is up to the customer to select his/her best option.I suggest you to submit your request to support on support @ reolink . com
@joseph_1979 Thanks! Will do, but will return the cams in the meantime as they are pointless for me right now. Might give them a chance later if this behaviour is ever changed.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!