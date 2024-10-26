Reolink updates
Hi, this question is specific to wifi cameras only. I was curious if anybody else experiences slow playback? My guess is because it's Uploading directly from the camera or home hub, and my home upload speeds are like 2 Mbps. I read some cameras may require up to 6 or 8 Mbps upload speeds for 4k resolution etc. So my question is, what are you guys experiencing for playback speeds? And what are your home internet speeds Up and Down?Side note. My blink cameras were awesome/fast because they were in the cloud and I was downloading the playback, but with reolink I'm uploading to view them. And no, I do not want reolink cloud service.Thanks!
@user_878468653088915_878468653088915 you need at least 12Mbps upload if you shall be viewing one camera at a time. I have 1G/250Mbps at home. Despite this bandwidth there might be issues with the application such as choppy audio which I am experiencing on the new Android client 4.50.0.
