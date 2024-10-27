Reolink updates
Hi,the level of one of the 2 installed RLC-842A suddenly became much too low.No obstruction of the microphone hole.Is there anywhere a way to change the microphone level setting ? Autogain ?Thanks
@user_585320343912492_585320343912492 there is no gain adjustment for the microphone cct. If still within warranty them email support for replacement.
