Setting up several of these across a large farm and we noticed the Go Ranger attached image in Motion Detected emails is over double the size of the TrackMix. Both are 3840 x 2160 | 96.dpi | 24 bit. The Go Ranger attached jpg is 2.5MB and the TrackMix is 885.6KB. Any ideas on why these would be so different? LTE data cost is the concern longer term.Thank you for the input
@kempsports_474944610304158 This means that the file produced by TM is compressed using H265 while that produced by GR is compressed using codec H264.
