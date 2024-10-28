Reolink updates
I have camera in my shed and I am looking for a way for it to either stop detecting motion or turn off when I enter the shed. I’m presuming some sort of proximity switch/sensor or contact switch on the door.Has anyone tried this with any success please as having non stop notifications is driving me nuts and I don’t want to turn them off as I will inevitably forget to turn them back on again?
@j711_519914404708538 Contact sensor/Alexa etc and a smart plug is the only way I have found to make it work, its not idela and its clunky but I hhavent worked out how to do api calls
