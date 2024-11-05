Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Want to upgrade your home security system? Look no further than RLK8-CX410B4. This PoE 8-channel ColorX surveillance kit gives you easy-to-access comprehensive protection with:● True Color Night Vision in the Dimmest Light: ColorX technology delivers vivid night vision without the need for additional light.● F1.0 Super Aperture: Lets in 4x more light than an F2.0 lens, ensuring brighter images, even in low-light conditions.● 2K 4MP Super HD: Sharper, more detailed images compared to 1080p, giving you greater peace of mind.● 8CH NVR with 2TB HDD: Upgradable to 16TB for large storage capacity.Get an extra 5% discount with the code reolinkcam2024: https://reolink.club/BFCM-COM11
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!