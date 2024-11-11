Reolink updates
Hi Reolink,Below is my wishlist for your Android application. If these were implemented, it would be greatly appreciated!1) The application should work in both portrait and landscape orientations. Regardless of the orientation, all functionality should work equally well. I have tablets mounted on my wall in landscape orientation, and right now the application has the following deficiencies:
2) It should have more Multi-View layouts. Right now it only has 3 layouts: 1x1, 2x2, 3x3. It would be extremely helpful to add:
Note that the latter 3 would be especially useful for your Duo3 and Trackmix cameras, as these cameras basically show an image that is twice as wide as a normal camera.Note that your Windows application should also be updated to have the latter two layouts.3) When the application is running, and a camera has a motion event fired, the application should be able to automatically show that camera if it’s not already being shown. Then, after a period of time, assuming that no one touches the application, it should go back to showing whatever it was showing before the event fired. This could be accomplish by adding a new setting:
Note that this sort of works now for your Video Doorbell. If the application is running (ex: showing Multi-View), and someone presses the doorbell, the application shows the doorbell camera (i.e. the answer doorbell page). If no one touches the application, then after 30 seconds or so, the application switches back to what it was showing before.Note that if in Multi-View mode, and the camera is already being shown, I think it would be best to do nothing (i.e. not show the camera full screen).4) If the device is not locked, and the application is not opened, and a push notification is received, the application should be able to open itself. Right now if I see a push notification I have to manually click it. After I manually click it, the application opens and shows the camera that sent the push notification. It would be fantastic if the application could open itself, as if I clicked on the notification. This could be accomplished by adding a new setting:
5) Along the same lines as 4 above, folks have figured out how to use MacroDroid to accomplish the same thing, as seen here:(unable to link... search Google for “reddit Reolink automatically live stream when motion is detected”)I managed to get that solution to work on one of my old Android tablets. Unfortunately the solution does not work anymore on newer tablets. This apparently is due to some changes in Android 14, as seen in this thread:(unable to link… search Google for “MacroDroid notification interaction no longer work android 14”)Thus, can you hopefully make the tiny tweak described in that thread to allow the MacroDroid solution to work again?Note that MacroDriod is an amazing product that allows you to do a lot more than just 4 above, so even if you build this functionality into the application, it would still be great if you can make that tweak regardless. If you can make this tweak, which sounds trivial, it would be much appreciated!Thanks,MarkP.S. I'm a software developer and I would be more than happy to help with testing, if so desired.
@markjforte_243522996035718 It is suggested that these requests be submitted to support on support @ reolink . com. I don't think the dev teams see all our comments.
