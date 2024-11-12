Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello!I need help buying a power transformer for my Reolink E1 camera.Can you tell me what size the corrector is, so I can choose the right model?Thank you.
@antónio-rosa_64256460041 For the E1 Pro it is 5V@1A DC. See specs in https://m.reolink.com/product/e1-pro/?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAlsy5BhDeARIsABRc6ZuYrPCrBn-XapYdPVmGYHly91nmwOh_STFL6XrAwmAqfrOqY8E8WTEaAsRqEALw_wcB
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!