Hi all. I have a wifi doorbell with battery that is working fine via the mobile app. I have a NVR with 4 other POE cameras that are also working well. I'm trying to get the battery cam onto the NVR but it just won't connect for the life of it. Things I've tried:
How NVR is wired:
How Doorbell cam is connected
Thanks for assistance!
@jcmelchert_886275826479285 Check NVR version against the list provided at https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/16279637037081/And ensure you have the newest fw .... go to Reolink Download Center.
