Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
If I give another person permission to view a Argus PT camera on their iPhone,do they use my password?Or do they have to setup one on their phone.
@ken_197973053927635 Create another account as guest. Keep the admin to yourself.
@joseph_1979 Thank you for the reply.I believe I have figured it out how to do that.I log into Reolink app either on the phone or PC. Go to Advance and pick the specific camera, find the Advance button and go to share device.One thing I don't quite get is, what do I put in the REMARK window?Then after I get a Code, do I scan it or take a photo of it.Do I that with my camera or with the guests camera?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!