I recently upgraded my desktop pc from w8.1 to w10 I also updated my browsers and reolink app among other apps but I'm having issues with my reolink app the version I currently have is 8.17.6.0 I looked in the reolink website and its telling me this is the latest version but it keeps asking me to update it every time I open the app & I do thinking maybe its a new version but it isn't. Does anyone knows how to stop this glitch so I don't have to disable the automatic updates? I came back to the blog to edit my post to comment on how I resolved the problem: I'll try to make it short, the problem was that when I updated to latest version the new version never replaced the old version as it has done in the past so I had two versions installed in my pc the old & the new causing a glitch between two apps wanting to open at the same time so I uninstalled both the new & the old versions restarted my pc downloaded a fresh copy of the latest version installed it then restarted my pc again opened the app wala no more update glitch. Hope this helps others with the same problems.
@ruben-rms_333406151225538 Maybe you uninstall it and install a previous version. Then upgrade to the latest.
@joseph_1979 I came back & updated my blog: Thanks you gave me the idea of uninstalling the app that's when I found out there were two versions installed in my pc the new version should haved replaced the old version but it didn't causing a glitch between two versions opening up at the same time I didn't have to install an old vesion to updated it to a new version from there as you said what I did was uninstalled both the new & the old restarted my pc downloaded a fresh copy of new version installed it restarted pc again open the app and there was no more glitch.
