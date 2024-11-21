Reolink updates
I recently bought and installed the Reolink doorbell POE white version and can't get the package detection to work. It is not an option in "detection type". I have tried it on the app, the NVR screen and the web client on PC. I have updated the firmware to the latest version. v3.0.0.3308_2408051176, then v3.0.0.41102410111128. All it did was adding "vehicle" to the detection type. And moving it back to x1176 again, which removed the "vehicle" from detection type list. Searching online, all I see is people wanting this function to be added to the black version doorbell. Nobody seems to be saying it is actually working on their white version doorbell. Did the latest firmware remove the function?
@westhaven-tcotu_847788504817806 Submit your request to support on support @ reolink . com. The more requests they get the higher the probability of being implemented.
@joseph_1979 That's the first thing I did. They were the one to suggest that I downgrade the firmware from x1128 to x1176. Anyway the question is not to ask for addition of this function. I bought the white version specifically because the function is already there. But I can't seem to make it work. I am now asking the community to see if anyone has it working.
