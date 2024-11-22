Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
When I use the auto tracking on my trackmix 4g the camera get stuck in a position when for example a car is turning on my property not following the cars motion and path if the car is turning to fast for the camera. I've tried "digital tracking first" and pan and tilt but no setting works. Sometime the camera get stucked at the far left position and not going back to the origin position until the recording ends. Any tips to get the tracking working for fast motion? It's not super fast motion just a car backing up end turning. The camera is placed about 2.5m or like 8.2 feet up from the ground.
@vodkan_410792752525441 Check with support that your camera has the most recent fw. Email them on support @ reolink . ComMoreover try to change the speed under ptz.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!