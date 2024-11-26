Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, I'm having issues login in using the Desktop Client. I have the Mobile app and I'm able to login and see my Wifi Door Bell.Currently on version 8.16.6.I don't have an NVR just yet but the door bell is in the same LAN has me which I'm able to see it on the Desktop Client. I have tried the default user which is "admin" / email / Reolink nickname, with my current Reolink password and still am not able to login the Desktop Client.Thanks,
@shoong-family_857250434318540 you need the credentials you set for the camera and not Reolink account.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!