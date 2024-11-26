Reolink updates
I love that the Reolink app tells you when your wireless doorbell has a low battery. But the notification is the same as a doobell push notification.Twice since I got my new doorbell, I've discovered that my battery is near dead, and I never knewHows about a pop up on my app that demands my attention, and maybe you could set it to let you know at different charge levelsegat 20% of battery give sound notificationat 10% of battery, give pop up
@user_766306935714017_766306935714017 Submit your request to support on support @ reolink . com
