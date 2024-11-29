Reolink updates
Hello, I am setting up my Trackmix and I receive way too many "Motion Detected from Reolink TrackMix PoE" more than 100 per day.The camera looks out over the back of my house, there is no road so no cars, just my land which gives a view of the countryside.I have set "object size" for humans and animals and I correctly receive animal or person detections but it continues. What to do?Second question, when I set "object size" are the rectangles valid for the entire monitored area or only where the rectangles are positioned, one for human, one for animal and one for car?Thank you very much for your help.
@jpghts_130129873322119 under detection/recording/push notification untag any motion.
