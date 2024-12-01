Reolink updates
New camera detects our cat but never records the event. Paw icon shows sometimes for as long as 5 seconds while the cat moves ACROSS the detection zone which is only a small area. Record sensitivity for Pets is set to 100. I have tried every possible setting, reset the camera and even purchased a faster V30 sd card.Camera is at 2.8m height, very strong wifi at this point. Has never missed recording a person. I have read in social media of another user having the same issue with his cats using an Argus 3. He brought it to the attention of Reolink 8 months ago. Like he stated developers are too busy bringing out new products and not spending time updating existing software. So much for AI for cats for this product, it simply does NOT work. I have 2 old Argus 2 battery cameras that record the cat, wish I could buy another one.Anyone had similar experience? and have a currently available battery camera that works for cats? I have a Reolink NVR and 8 Poe cameras but just not convenient to install one at this location.I have notified Reolink of my issue and at this time I expect I will return the camera.
@bmandn_84669625913488 just for a test. Remove the protective zone. Moreover email support to check that you have the recent firmware. Mine is on v3.0.0.2629. I don't have pets to verify it.
