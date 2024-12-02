Reolink updates
Hello Reolink community,I know at one time I was able to have both of my two camera feeds up at the same time, and have them both be in the higher quality. Now I can only have one cam at at time with the higher quality setting. What's changed? Both the cameras, and my Reolink RLN8-410 NVR have the latest firmware, along with the desktop clients. Appreciate any insight, thank you.
