Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
About to put all this Reolink kit (multiple cameras, home hub and doorbell back in the box and return it - it’s been one issue after another).This time, the home hub won’t play a doorbell chime / noise.I’ve had it on and off, multiple times, toggled the homehub chime setting on and off and still it won’t play a squeak when the doorbell is pressed.Having tested the alarm and voice functions for other devices, I can confirm the homehub is emitting audio so that’s ruled out.Can anyone help ?
@sheep_894296162386164 I don't have the home hub and so i cannot provide feedback. Would you be able to post at Reddit Reolink? There are lots of customers who have the home hub and can assist you.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!