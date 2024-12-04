Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi,I'm using reolink app v8.17.12 (from the apple store) on my Macbook M1 pro 14', MacOS 15.1.1, and I cannot view the cam, live or playback.The screen is black. I've tried Fluent/Balanced/Clear and I've tried to toggle On or Off the "Hardware Decoding First" option, nothing is working.Note: I've tried with the web client accessing the Home Hub, and it's ok, in low and mid, but not in clear mode.What can I do ?regards,
@contact-boucher_386043149824149 I don't use MAC. However, at Reddit Reolink community you will definitely find customers using MAC. Just post it there.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!