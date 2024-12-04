Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi There. I manage accounts from multiple companies, and one has been inviting managers to the NVR using the QR code to share. Apparently this is device specific and not paired to an account. For instance I can log out of my Reolink account on my phone, and still have remote access to all the NVRs I previously set up. Is there a way to find that list and delete someone on there? A manager was fired a bit ago, and he still has access to any NVR his phone had access to earlier.
@boyd-s-it_447348353847436 you need to change credentials of the NVR as you have shared with him the admin account.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!