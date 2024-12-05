Reolink updates
Hi is there any black skin for the altas pt camera? For melting in to a black wall. And could it be wired with a charger so the continuous recording can last longer than 8 days?
@vodkan_410792752525441 I am not aware that such a skin is available for the Atlas PT. Normally this is hooked to a solar panel. Keeping the camera connected to power supply is not healthy for the batteries.
