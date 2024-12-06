Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi everyone. I read where there was a firmware update a while back where battery cameras can now be added to the NVR. I am not sure though if that is for all hardware versions. I have the RLN8-410 Hardware Version N3MB01 that has the latest Firmware V3.4.0.293_24010837. If a Reolink Battery camera can be added, I have the following question:I currently have the NVR in my garage connected to an Mesh hub that places the system on my wifi network. Does that work if a Battery Camera is then connected to the same network via the mesh? I would assume so. Which battery camera has the longest life and would work best to record to my NVR when triggered only by motion? I know there is a 24/7 recording option but looking at something that has long battery life for motion triggered option and hopefully without the solar panel.Thanks
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!