Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Dear all, can you help?Trying to upgrade my 8 channel NVR which is on the latest firmware from 4TB to 22TB is this possible?When the NVR tries to formate the 22TB, it fails!
@archied_538841151893636 For RLN8-410 with hardware No. H3MB16 / H3MB02, the single HDD capacity is up to 4TB, in total up to 8TB. For the RLN8-410 with hardware No. H3MB18 / N2MB02 / N3MB01, the single HDD capacity is up to 6TB, in total up to 12 TB.If you install higher capacity HDD then you might not be able to watch clips which have been written in the excess sectors.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!