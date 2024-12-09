Reolink updates
I have a weird issue with my wifi doorbell camera. My camera's are on the main network and my home assistant is on an IOT network. I am able to see my POE camera's in home assistant but not my wifi doorbell camera. Also, if I block internet access to all my cameras via a firewall rule and log into my personal VPN, again I can see my POE cameras but not the wifi doorbell camera.I have a unify network and all my cameras are connected directly to a unify POE switch or AP, not thru the NVR. The NVR is also connected directly to the switch.
@user_882627759206608_882627759206608 WIFI cam and HA should be on the same network.
