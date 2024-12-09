Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Just tried my first Reolink camera. Have worked quite a bit with many other brands including Axis, Hik, Dahua and some of the cheaper no name brands.Initial impression was good. Decent picture quality, easy setup. Would rather the different stream types just say CBR or VBR but that's no big deal.The out of the box integration to Home Assistant and Google Home is great. .but, installed on day1. Replaced an existing Dahua that has been working 100% for nearly 3 years. PoE connector using the waterproof cover and inside a waterproof box and the camera installed the right way up....Day 2, after some overnight rain - view all misted up. Can see the condensation on the lens. No sign of any moisture inside the waterproof box, so obviously the IP66 rating not working.Don't think I have had this happen to me before and when it is the 1st test of a new manufacturer- very worrying.Anyway, up the ladder, remove camera, drive to distributor.... 'cos I have nothing better to do.
@user_896044068634806_896044068634806 This is normal if it is new. Just leave it for two days and it will not appear again. I had it on two cameras but thereafter it's gone.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!