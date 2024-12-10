Reolink updates
My new Reolink Battery Doorbell is only lasting 5 or 6 days before it needs recharging.I had a Ring Doorbell before this and I replaced it with Reolink because I was fed up with paying for more yachts for Jeff Bezos. However, the Ring Doorbell lasted weeks on a charge.Is there anything I can do to improve battery life on the Reolink?Thanks
@marc_889623977296035 So you have a lot of triggers. I only allow visitor and package triggering and it will last for 5 weeks. I have a camera at the entrance recording 24x7.
