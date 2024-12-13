Reolink updates
I just got the RLK8-1200V4 kit (RLN8-410 NVR & V1200 cameras) and I was wondering if you can set an audible alarm which will sound at the base unit, computer or phone (any or all of the above) when some outside motion is detected, in addition to getting an email notification? Again, this would be on / at the NVR, computer, phone or whatever. The email notification is kind of a delayed reaction, but the main thing is that I have to check my email regularly to see if anything has happened outside (other than watching the cameras like a hawk, which nobody has time to do). If a 'Porch Pirate' is stealing a package I might not know until hours later, unless I just happened to get lucky and observe it in progress. I need some audible means (buzzer or some-such) to attract my attention inside the house immediately when a 'trigger event' occurs. I am on the latest firmware release for the NVR and the cameras. I do realize that you can set the siren to go off outside but that's not really an option, given my residential situation. (The neighbors would give me the Devil if the thing went off every time there was a delivery or some cat walked by)
