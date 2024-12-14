Reolink updates
Hi all,I tested last night the new webhook feature on my Reolink POE doorbell and it works like I charm! It is much easier, straightforward and stable to use compared to Onvif events...I am wondering if Reolink has planned to support webhooks also for other camera's, for example for the RLC-833A. It would be really nice if events could be handled in a uniform simple way across all my Reolink cameras.Thanks a lot!!Bart
@user_809262480933115_809262480933115 I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . com . I do not think the dev team read what we write here. Never seen any feedback from them.
