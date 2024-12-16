Reolink updates
HiIs it possible to split the Duo 2 WiFi screen in the app? I mean I have also a Duo WiFi camera, and it has two channels, one for each lense, so the pictures from each lense are in their own screens in the app. Now with the Duo 2 the whole 180 degree view is only on one screen. It makes the the placement of the screens a bit dull.If that's not possible, maybe it could be added to a wishlist for the future versions of the app?
@jylppy_633508802445327 It's not possible and nobody asked for. However, you may submit your request to support on support @ reolink . com for consideration.
