I'm trying to view my cameras on a Linux PC. I have two remote cameras running on T-Mobile cell service. I would like to view them on my Ubuntu PC but don't see any options for doing so from the Reolink web site. The app does not work on Linux. Is there a way to view my cameras?
@user_894987651154111_894987651154111 Battery cams from Reolink have a proprietary protocol and subsequently you need their client to manage and watch. Install WINE on your Ubuntu PC and ran their Windows client with WINE.You may also install VLC on Linux. I recall someone did it in https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1fq4cdb/reolink_on_linux_sort_of_vlc_workaround/
