Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
There are a few missing features on the app that I don't know why they are missing. I really LOVE these Reolink cameras compared to my old NEST camera system. But there are a few features missing that should be included in the APP.You shouldn't have to use the Wi-Fi NVR connection for these features. For me, it is a pain to have to connect to the NVR simply to do this:1) add your home Wi-Fi to a camera. I know the Wi-Fi NVR has its own Wi-Fi signal to use, but it isn't strong enough to use in my shop or on the opposite side of the house. I have a Wi-Fi MESH system which gives my Home Wi-Fi EXCELLENT signal everywhere I need it, including in my shop.Currently, you have to connect the camera to the NVR ethernet to add the Home Wi-Fi to that camera. This is really stupid, since you should be able to add your Home Wi-Fi on the app itself, and chose which camera (if needed) will use the home Wi-Fi. Nowhere on the app does it show that the cameras I have moved to my home Wi-Fi are connected to it.2) You should be able to TURN OFF any camera you want with the app. I shouldn't have to unplug it to turn it off. I don't need my inside camera on all the time. So I had to buy a smart plug to turn it off and on remotely when I want it ON. But this method means it has to reconnect again. My old NEST camera system had this feature.3) The NEST camera system had a feature that you could have it automatically turn ON a camera when it sensed that both of our cell phones where no longer at home. It would then turn OFF the camera when we got home.I miss this feature with the REOLINK.4) The APP needs to DEFAULT to LIVE VIEW of all cameras when you launch the app (or an option to do so).As of now, to see ALL my cameras LIVE VIEW, I have to select one camera, then click on a button to show live view on all cameras.When you open the app, it does show all the cameras, BUT they are NOT live views. This is pointless. There could be someone breaking into my home, or a fire or something, and all I would see when I open the app are a bunch of OLD camera shots.***** if any of these are actually available, PLEASE let me know. I could be missing something. To be honest, the documentation for how to set up and everything is pretty limited.
@cabin_850248283140282 you can opt to use your WIFI rather than that of the NVR. If you don't have this feature then upgrade its firmware. Geofencing is not available on Reolink cameras but they have the scene mode. Again this has no schedule and status. Have been asking for it for 2 years.The client is normally used for setup and a quick look at the ecosystem. Best approach is to integrate the system with HA, Frigate, etc. Where you have more control and features.And finally I suggest you to submit your requests to support on support @ reolink . Com.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!