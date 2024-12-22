Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
If the pir is turned off the camera is still recording and sending notifications when pre motion recording is on. Is it possible to turn off the pre motion recording and pir at the same time?
@vodkan_410792752525441 If the PIR is disabled then it shouldn't record or send push motification. This is what I have on all my Argus 3 and Argus 4 cams.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!