Hello,I have 3 cameras and 2 of them are power with batteries (Reolink Go and Argus Pro). when notification alert is active. I received motion alert notifications (and emails) during 5 or 10 minutes after accessing the camera for both battery powered cameras (it is not the case for the other one). any idea to avoid this behavior?kind regardsPierre
@pierre_185702440898690 Can you enable the motion mark from Detection Alarm menu and watch some video in high resolution to see what is causing the alarms? Moreover we normally untag the 'any motion' or 'other' in recording and push/email notifications. We just set detection based on person, vehicle and pet.
