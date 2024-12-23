Reolink updates
I'm trying to set up my new RLC-811WA to send a photo to my Meteobridge. Any one here able to help me?
@captgadget_901354883707109 Try to use the ftp camera event on the Meteobridge to download a picture from an ftp server. On the camera enable ftp and upload an image at say 30s interval to this ftp server with a particular filename in a particular directory. You may opt to overwrite the file so that filename shall remain unchanged. Note that in Meteobridge you can define the time part of the filename using the notations used in C function strftime.As an ftp server you can use Filezilla or Cerberus. Both are freeware for personal use.
