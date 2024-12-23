Reolink updates
I have owned my Swann NVR8-7400 home system for a good few years now and I am thinking of replacing it. It should be a relatively simple job, as I intend using the existing installed NVR cables (my intentions are to gradually replace these when I have the time). This is currently used to protect my home.I currently have 8 dome 4mp cameras and have 6TB storage in the NVR.There is nothing really wrong with it, it just chugs along, but as I now have an issue with one camera (weather related), getting the higher spec cameras for this NVR is almost impossible and when I do find one, people are selling them for silly prices. So maybe its time !!I expect, I will get a decent price, selling my system to help pay for a newer system.I haven't decided on which Reolink NVR system to get yet, but it will have to be a 8 camera system and Dome cameras and must have VGA and HDMI ports (because I use two screens in different parts of my house).As long as the cameras are better than my current 4mp cameras, I'll be happy. They do not have to be the very top of the range Reolink cameras with all the bells and whistles (it's just not needed for what I need). Remote viewing/access is essential. From my research, Reolink has come a long way since when I bought my current system (at that time, I decided to go with Swann). Online reviews and reliability is positive and the 2 year warranty looks good (a extra 6 months is currently on offer, if I read that correctly) but I'm not sure how good the customer support would be for UK customers.I have been using CCTV systems (mainly NVR) for well over 20 years, so I really do not need convincing to go with Reolink, but with all my research so far for domestic use, Reolink just keeps popping up.Ideally a Reolink Package would be good (NVR + 8 Dome cameras), however, I may just get 4 cameras to begin with and add more through time.It's probably worth mentioning that I no longer use PCs or Window laptops, I'm strictly Android Phone and Android tablet (currently a Goggle Pixel 8 phone and a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+) with access to Apple iPads(but only as a last resort).Any suggestion for a home use system would be very helpful.Thanks
@bobby-mcleish_277085180104878 I suggest you to opt for POE cameras and connect them through a POE rather directly to the NVR. The new NVR has a hybrid POE but we prefer an independent POE switch. Never buy a whole system as you might not be able to use the camera remotely in the event of a failure of the NVR. It should have a UID identifier which allows the camera to be accessed from remote locations. Reolink cameras do not require any subscription. Normally we store the videos on the internal SD which is based on event trigger and 24x7 on NVR. Before embarking on a system I would buy one camera, run it for a few weeks and then decide. Which camera to opt for depends on your particular requirements.Can you please post this at Reddit Reolink? We will provide more information. Please provide your requirements so we will provide the best suggestions.
