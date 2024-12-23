Reolink updates
Perhaps there wouldn't be enough demand to justify the developers time, but it sure would be nice if a tablet or landscape mode could be implemented. As of right now the app will show the live view no problem in landscape mode, but to view playback, it forces you to go to portrait mode. I realize the app is designed for mobile phone use, which is probably 95% of the market, but a tablet mode would make navigating the playback menu much easier.
@reolink-cam_813700743893181 Kindly submit your request to support on support @ reolink . com. The more requests they receive the higher the probability of seeing it implemented.
