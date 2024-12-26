Reolink updates
HiI'd like to move my camera when I come back at home. Is there a way to create a scenario? I looking for long time in the app but seems that there is no way. Please tell me if there is this feature in the app or using a third part service, thank youRp
@rudi-picillo_521271570325749 to move where?
