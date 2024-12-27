Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi everyone, i have a new RLN8 410 system installed at home with 4 cameras connected to the NVR. The 2 cameras at the front of my property work without fault yet the 2 at the back are trying to share 1 signal line. i have updated the firmware, deleted all cameras and re-added, tried reboots, restores and hard resets, different cabling and swapping ethernet ports. The POE tab shows that 4 ethernet ports are all consuming similar wattage but the system only ever displays 3 viewing windows. it seems that the 3rd viewing pane will shuffle back and forth between the 2 rear cameras. All i can find so far from online searches is a possible ip clash, but im struggling to troubleshoot this. I have made contact with Reolink on this matter but the help process is very slow and i can see it taking a long time. Any suggestions much appreciated. Thanks.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!