Hi, I can't seem to find any related articles around this but is it possible to link the Battery Doorbell (https://reolink.com/us/product/reolink-doorbell-battery/) with both the NVR and as Standalone via the app?I can successfully pair the Doorbell as standalone and it appears in the app with full function, however the second I connect it to the NVR it immediately becomes unresponsive as a standalone device. I've removed and re-paired the camera 3 times to double-check it's not some hiccup in the pairing process and end up with the same result.The reason I'm wanting it as a standalone is because it triggers my Google Home when the doorbell is triggered/pushed or when it detects a person. I also want it on the NVR because I want it to record the playback and events.For some additional insight, I have the RLN8-410(N7MB01) NVR and have no issues pairing my E1 as both standalone and on the NVR to receive alerts.
@carlton1s First check that your Doorbell and NVr have the most recent fw. For the NVR go to reolink download center. For the doorbell it is v3.0.0.4430. To get the recent fw for doorbell you need to email support to push it to your UID.Check notes on https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000602543-Hardware-Version-of-Reolink-NVRs/
