I have a RLN8-410 with 8 ports, 4 cameras working showing previewing with 4 offline on the menu. 2 more plugged in coming up offline, any way to get cameras working please.
@johnsonm2_326272226037961 Just to confirms ALL cams are plugged into the back of the NVR? Tried rebooting the NVR?
