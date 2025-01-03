Reolink updates
Costco NVS16-12MD8 with NVC-D12M (RLC-1224A?) CamerasThree questions, please:1) Does this system's NVR support HyBridge Mode?2) If mounted on a wall, can the turret camera in this system be rotated so that it (lens) looks straight down towards the ground?3) Do these cameras have a UID?Thanks in advance!
@gr I don't owe any of these entities and cannot answer you. However, you can come to the Reddit Reolink community and there you will definitely find customers who have these units.
