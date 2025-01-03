Reolink updates
It would be nice to have a 3 cam or a 2 cam option for Duo cams. Where it shows 2 duos as widescreen. or 3 cams with the 1 duo at top as wide screen and 2 cams below in a squared box. PC Client already does it, with 2 cam setting. Currently the only has a 4 cam option.
