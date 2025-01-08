Reolink updates
I can't view cameras on my Apple ipad because it says I have the wrong password. I haven't changed the password. My Android phone and Dell laptop computer both work okay, so it's not the wrong password. Is this just a typical Apple problem?
@7umner_491204844798138 These are the characters which are allowed/not allowed in password. Check out yours.Not allowed characters:!"#$ &'() , /:;<=>? []^ {|}~Allowed characters:% *+ -. @ _ (space)Update IOS client to latest version.
