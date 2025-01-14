Reolink updates
Can the Reolink TrackMix LTE be configured so that its spotlight automatically turns on whenever motion is detected—regardless of whether it’s day or night—for a specific tracking type?
@flynn74 There isn't this option. However, you may submit your request to support on support @ reolink . com for re-consideration.
