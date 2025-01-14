Reolink updates
Reolink would not help me I bought 3 cameras last year and one of them leaked rain only owning it for 3 weeks.They will not call back or respond but they love to try to sell more products and warranty extensions.This is my fifth time addressing the problem I am done reolink you win the dissatisfied award.
@user_715874138988770_715874138988770 I have had my own issues with support but never them not being responsive. Did you submit your ticket via their website?Regardless, bullet camera or dome? Dome cameras have a seal that is easily damaged of not reassembled with care. Also, the cover retention cable can easily get caught in the seal during reassembly. I had one that kept fogging and upon examination saw that I pinched the cable in the seal. I cleared the pinch and have not had issues since. Do you know the IP rating of your cameras?
