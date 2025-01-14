Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
As shown in the first screenshot, a small white truck was detected by motion sensor,but as shown in the second screenshot, a bigger tractor was not.Both vehicles passed through without stopping.Camera is Altas PT Ultra with firmware version v3.0.0.4339_24112212.PIR Sensitivity is set to 100, reduce false alarms is off, and continuous recording is on for 24/7.Smart detection is on and all Person, Vehicle and Animal categories are set to high(100).And I did not set any "Object size", nor "non-detection zone".It was on the same day and almost the same time.The only reason I can think of is that the tractor was slower. Is it possible to modify settings to let these tractors to be detected?
@luuke_869320929738914 Detection algorithm was not able to determine the exact object type. Can you send the video to support on support @ reolink . Com so that they will improve the algorithm.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!